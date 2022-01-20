Damini squad step in to stop child marriage

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Timely intervention of the Damini squad along with the Mukundwadi police officials stopped the marriage of a 15-year-old girl. The bride and groom were brought to the police station and their statements were recorded. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Mukundwadi police station.

According to information, a 15-year-old girl was arranged to marry a 20-year-old youth. The wedding was to take place on Thursday evening. However, the police received information on dial 112 that both the bride and the groom were underage and the marriage was taking place against the will of the bride. The police reached the spot and took everybody to the police station. The members of the child welfare committee were called and as per the instructions given by the members, the custody of the girl was handed over to the welfare committee. The statements of the mother and father of the bride and groom will be recorded. Further action will be taken later, informed PI Bramha Giri.