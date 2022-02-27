Damini squad supports married woman

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

A woman married a man despite the oppositive of her family members. However, her husband is a drankard and used to beat her frequently. He drove her away from the house but her parents refused to take her back in house. She lived with her relative for some time, but later they also stopped their support to her. At last, the Damini Squad provided her support and took the destitute woman to Sejal Adhar Niketan Kendra.

A 24 years old girl Rupali (name changed) married to her lover against the will of her parents. However, her husband did not worked and often beat her. She has a one and a half years old son. Fed up of the torture, she lodged a complaint with the police, but it had no effect on her husband. She was drove away from the house and her parents also refused to take her back. Her relatives also discarded her and hence she approached the City Chowk police station on February 26.

The Damini squad PSI Suvarna Umap, police naik Nirmala Nimbhore helped her and took her to the Sejal Aadhar Niketan Kendra. Rupali thanked the police. He has shown the willingness to join the police force. PSI Umap has assured that she will provide all the assistance and book required for the police recruitment.