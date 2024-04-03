Damini team prevents child marriage being done on the pretext of Munji ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Child Helpline, Damini team and personnel of MIDC Police Station prevented an attempt at child marriage from being arranged on the pretext of a Munji ceremony on Wednesday morning.

According to details, the relatives made arrangements for the marriage of a 17-year-old girl to a 23-year-old youth. The child helpline received reliable information that the relatives were preparing to arrange the marriage of a minor girl at Ghanegaon, which is near the industrial estate.

Police received information about the incident. Child Helpline, Damini team and personnel of MIDC Police Station reached the spot and thwarted the attempt of child marriage.

On seeing the police, the relatives got upset. When the police inquired, they were informed that a ceremony of Munji was being performed. After a thorough probe, the relatives admitted that they made arrangements for the marriage of a 17-year-old girl with a youth.

The police informed them that child marriage is a crime as per the law. Then, relatives sought permission at least for engagement. On this police informed them that, until the girl reaches 18 years of age, no marriage and engagement can be done, otherwise a case will be registered.

Assistant Police Inspector of MIDC Waluj Police Station Shraddha Vaidande, Child Helpline Member Rajendra Sarkate, Lata Jadhav from Damini Squad, Women Police constables- Surekha Kuklare, Rupali Shinde and Bablu Thorat participated in the action.

Box

Parents have not come forward

When an enquiry about the girl's parents was made with relatives, police were informed that the girl's parents were in Dharashiv. The relatives did not bring the parents before the police saying that the child's parents would not bear this shock. The police produced the girl and her relatives before the Child Welfare Committee at 2 pm. The committee prevented the relatives from child marriage and took written assurance for this.