Dance videos in trains

Chhatrapati Sambhaijnagar:

Young boys and girls making videos of dance inside train coaches or at railway platforms is a wrong trend gaining popularity these days. This nuisance is not only causing disturbance to travellers but also breaching the right to privacy as many people are unwillingly recorded in such videos. Though all this is done for just a few likes on social media, in the recent past, all these types of videos have drawn flak. Every time a video like this surfaces online, Netizens lambast these queer actions and demand strict action against those who indulge in this kind of unruly behaviour. Requests by the railway authorities are yet to find resonance among these young men and women, as the number of such incidents is going up day by day. Enacting a law is necessary to curb this menace, or else this mayhem is never going to stop.

Mujahid Nadvi,

Mumbai