Danve objects to change in flag hoisting schedule on Sept 17

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The leader of opposition in Legislative Council and Shiv Sena’s district chief MLC Ambadas Danve claimed that the change in the timings of flag hoisting on Marathwada Muktisangram Din have been changed for the convenience of the chief minister Eknath Shinde so that he could attend the function organised by Telangana Government in Hyderabad to mark the commencement of 75 years to the Hyderabad Liberation Movement.

Danve said the function is graced by Delhi’s top leader. Hence the timings of Aurangabad’s function have been fixed at 7 am on September 17. The flag hoisting function should be done as per its scheduled time. We will foil the plan if it is done for the convenience of the CM, threatened Danve while addressing a press conference.

The MLC underlined that every year the flag hoisting function is done in the august presence of the CM at the divisional commissionerate, on Marathwada Muktisangram Din (Sept 17). The timing of flag hoisting on August 15 and September 17 is fixed, but the administration has changed the flag hoisting time to 7 am. This depicts that Telangana Government’s function is more important for the CM than the freedom of Marathwada, he said.

“Vedanta Foxconn Company has been dragged to Gujarat. Karnataka was also trying its best to pull it in their state. This is not the first time such a thing is happening. To devalue the status of Mumbai, the national and international financial offices and companies have been taken to Gujarat. All this is happening on the orders of Delhi. The leaders in state government with BJP does not dare to stop it,” said Danve.

“The new water supply scheme works are going on at a snail’s pace. The deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should look into the matter to speed them up. Do not prompt us to take out ‘Akrosh Morcha’ to press our demands,” underlined Danve.