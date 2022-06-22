Danve receives phone call from Eknath Shinde

Aurangabad, June 22:

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde made a phone call to Sena District Chief MLC Ambadas Danve on Wednesday morning. Eknath Shinde along a group of MLAs is in Guwahati currently. All eyes are towards how the political equations and calculations would be done to form the Government.

Sena members agitated in the city today against rebel MLAs. MLC Danve received a call from Shinde during the agitation. When asked about the Shinde’s call, MLC Ambadas Danve said that the phone call was not about the agitation but, it was about some other issues.