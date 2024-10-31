Dare to make Bandu Oak to withdraw nomination papers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena candidate from Aurangabad Assembly Constituency Kishanchand Tanwani withdrew his nomination papers from the election four days ago. Hindutva organisations felicitated him in his office on Thursday morning. Office-bearers of these organisations criticised Uddhav Thackeray indirectly.

An ardent activist of UBT took the concerned persons to task in the event. The atmosphere became tense when he warned that no one would leave this room if they continued criticism against Uddhav Thackeray.

The activist also suggested that if they have the courage, to make Bandu Oak withdraw nomination papers. Uddhav Sena earlier announced the candidacy of Kishanchand Tanwani in the Central constituency. He was facing Shindesena's candidate Pradeep Jaiswal in the fray. Like 2014, votes will be divided this time too, so, Tanwani withdrew from the election.

This was a huge embarrassment for UBT. The party had to urgently look for an alternative candidate. Joyous over Tanwani's withdrawal, Hindutva organisations felicitated him today morning. Speeches delivered in this felicitation ceremony. References were given about how Hindus were suffering and what incidents happened during the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The office-bearers of the Hindutva organisations were criticising Uddhav Thackeray indirectly. As this became unbearable, a Shiv Sainik Pappu Vyas suddenly got up and started raising his voice against this in the presence of office-bearers.

He warned that if anyone utters a single word about Uddhav Thackeray, no one would be able to leave this room. Speaking to this newspaper, Vyas confirmed this. He mentioned that he expressed his feelings.