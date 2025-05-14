Darkness in Ajabnagar due to power failure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Some areas of the city are experiencing power supply disruptions every day. Electricity supply in Ajabnagar, Nutan Colony and Sille-khana Chowk area was disrupted at 1 pm on Wednesday.

The power supply was not restored even by 8 pm. Due to this, the citizens of the area expressed strong anger towards the administration of Mahavitaran.

After the power supply was cut off, citizens called officers, engineers and linemen of Mahavitaran, but no one responded. Some citizens even went to the Fuse call centre.

Citizens were told that the power supply was disrupted due to a fault in the underground cable on Adalat Road. Water comes once a week. Citizens said that they may face difficulties in filling water due to a lack of electricity. As the power supply was not restored by 8 pm, darkness spread in the area.