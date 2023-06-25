Dastan-e-Ramji on the eve of Ashadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Centre of Yashwantrao Chavan Centre and MGM Univeristy will organise ‘Dastan-e-Ramji’ at Rukhmini Hall, at 7 pm, on June 28 in view of Ashadi Ekadashi.

The programme comprises Akshay Shimpi’s stories and Abhangas.

District Centre president Ankushrao Kadam and its secretary Nilesh Ratu said that there is no entry fee and

appealed to all to attend the programme. Small stories are presented in Dastangoi which is a traditional art form of telling stories in Urdu. Akshay Shimp made this programme in Marathi through ‘Dastan-e-Badi Banka.’