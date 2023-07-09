Date for poly admissions extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Director of Technical Education (DTE) extended the last date of registration for post-SSC polytechnic diploma courses in Engineering for the academic year 2023-24 up to July 15.

It may be noted the DTE started the online registration for polytechnic courses on June 1 and its last date of confirmation of the application form was June 21. The date was extended up to June 30 considering the response from the students. The second extension was given up to July 7.

The DTE extended the last date up to July 15 on Friday. According to DTE officers, this will be the last extension for registration. The candidates can verify their documents and confirm the application forms in e-scrutiny and physical scrutiny mode within the given deadline.

Provisional merit list to be released on July 17

As per the revised schedule, the DTE will release the provisional merit of all the candidates on its portal on July 17. Candidates will be able to submit grievances up to July 19. The final merit list will be displayed on July 21.

Schedule for 1st CAP round

The DTE has issued a schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The provisional seat matrix for the first CAP round will be released on July 22 and students will be able to submit the option form through their login between July 23 and 26. The seats will be allotted provisionally up to July 28 and candidates will have to accept the seat from July 29 to August 3.