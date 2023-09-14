Date for TAIT self-certificate registration extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department has extended the date of registration process for self-certification of Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) up to September 22.

The registration process began at the Pavitra portal on September 1 while its last date is September 15.

Those aspirants who have appeared TAIT will have to generate a self-certificate from the portal since the TAIT is eligible to become a school teacher. This is a process for starting the recruitment in the State.

More than 2.39 lakh candidates registered while over 2.16 lakh candidates appeared for the test in February-March 2023. The result was already declared. The students faced Internet problems in some parts of the State while applying for the certificate. Considering this, the last date of the registration was extended up to September 22. Without a self-certificate, one will not be able to participate in the recruitment. The documents required for teachers' recruitment include TAIT self-certificate, Marks memo and certificate of SSC, HSC, undergraduate or postgraduate, DEd, B Ed, Cast Certificate and Validity, Domicile certificates and Aadhar and PAN Cards.