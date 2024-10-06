Daulatabad Fort’s 'Light and Sound Show' delayed for 9 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tourists have been eagerly awaiting the ‘Light and Sound Show’ at Daulatabad Fort for the past nine years, modelled after successful shows at Jaipur, Gwalior, Delhi, and Golconda forts.

A special comittee surveyed the fort and proposed seating near the Bharat Mata Temple, planning to showcase the fort’s history through daily evening presentations. Tourism officials were confident the show would increase tourist numbers, but despite these plans, the show has yet to begin. However, tourists are now asking when exactly the ‘Light and Sound Show’ will finally begin.

What will the show feature?

The sound and light arrangements will extend from the main gate to Chand Minar and Mendha Tope (the Cannon). The sound of horse hooves will give tourists a historical experience. The fort's history will be revealed through lighting effects, and the voices of popular actors will be used for the soundtrack, as per the plan.

Appeal to the union Minister for tourism

Sunil Kothari, chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), has urged union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to start the ‘Light and Sound Show’ at Daulatabad Fort. He noted that several multinational companies are interested in supporting the project and emphasized the need to showcase the fort's unconquered history and significance through the show.