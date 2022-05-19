Daulatabad PI, constable booked in bribery case

Aurangabad, May 19:

The lady PI of Daulatabad police station joined two months back and demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a Gutkha seller. After negotiation, the deal was made at Rs 10,000. The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) trapped a constable red-handed for accepting Rs 10,000 for the PI, who was on leave, and Rs 2,000 for himself from the Gutkha seller at Daulatabad on Thursday afternoon. PI Sunita Misal and constable Ranjeet Sahdev Shirsath are the names of the accused.

ACB officers said, the complainant youth had sold banned gutkha, two months back. The Daulatabad police on receiving the information called the Gutkha seller to the police station to meet PI Misal. She asked him to come after two days. When realized the motive for calling him to the police station, he lodged a complaint with ACB. The officers sent the complaint along with a panch to the police station with a voice recorder on March 24. Misal asked constable Ranjeet to search both of them, but he did not find any recorder with them.

Then Misal told the complainant that he will have to pay Rs 25,000 per month and one minor case will be registered against him. After negotiation, a deal was made to pay Rs 10,000 per month. He assured them that he will pay the money in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the ACB officers laid a trap in Daulatabad area. The complainant met constable Ranjeet, who told him to give Rs 12,000, of which, Rs 10,000 was PI’s share and Rs 2,000 for himself. The ACB officers nabbed the constable while accepting the bribe red-handed.

The action was executed by Deputy SP Maroti Pandit, Pi N H Kshirsagar, constable Rajendra Joshi, Prakash Ghugre, Changdev Bagul and Asha Kunte. Constable Ranjeet has been arrested while the search for PI Misal, who is on leave is going on.