Day I: 190 tones of garbage lifted under Mission Clean Aurangabad

Aurangabad: The 2-day-long Mission Clean Aurangabad proved to be the talk of the town as 15,000 citizens including industrialists, businessmen, and school and college students, apart from the citizens (including elders) participated in the mega drive enthusiastically, on Saturday. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the garbage contractor’s sanitary staff were on their toes for the immediate disposal of garbage waste from different parts of the city.

A total of 190 tonnes of garbage was lifted from the drive which was implemented on 78 important roads (from eight zones of AMC) in the city.

It may be noted that the women’s delegation (W20) is arriving in the city as a part of the G20 Summit on February 27 and 28.

Considering the event as a social responsibility, 20 different industrial, business, social and professional organisations joined hands and formed a Team of Association (ToA) to implement the mega cleanliness drive on February 11 and 12.

The drive was implemented simultaneously from 7.30 am to 10.30 am. Hence the scenario on the majority of the roads was the same. The enthusiastic participants were seen actively cleaning the roads with hard brooms and collecting garbage in the corners through spades. The students of schools and colleges in different parts of the city also contributed to the mission. The dust, dry garbage and other waste were being removed, some of them were busy lifting empty plastic bottles, carry bags, old banners and posters. The majority of the participants were wearing white T-shirts, hand gloves and masks. The garbage lying in the dividers was also lifted on the occasion.

The drive was spotted continued till 10.30 am in Cidco’s Connaught Place, N-1, N-2, N-3 and N-4 sectors, Kamgar Chowk, Avishkar Colony-Bajrang Chowk Road, Seven Hills to Garkheda Sutgirni, Pundaliknagar, Jalna Road, Mondha and other zones etc. The drive evoked a good response from the citizens as well. Many of them expressed that such a cleanliness drive should be implemented by the citizens voluntarily on one Sunday every month. The AMC officials and staff were also present on the occasion.

The students of Saraswati Bhuvan College took out an awareness rally on the occasion. The NCC and NSS students participated in it. Aurangabad First’s Hemant Landge guided them.

The employees of the IT sectors at Millennium Park took an oath to keep the city clean and green. They also rubbed the shoulders with the citizens and cleaned Chikalthana Industrial Area and IT Park premises voluntarily.

500 companies; 100 schools in drive

The cleanliness drive received a good response from Chikalthana, Waluj and Railway Station the industrial areas. The factory workers and staff of around 500 companies participated in cleaning up their respective factory campuses as well as outside campuses on the occasion. The students of 100 schools also volunteered and cleaned up the school premises and the outside periphery. Besides, over 700 young boys and girls from 20 main colleges participated and also took part in the drive, said Prashant Deshpande, the chairperson of ToA.

Day II: Drive on Feb 12

Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh president Sanjay Kankariya said, “The participation was made voluntarily to keep the city clean and beautiful. A total of 5,000 businessmen and their staff participated in it. The cleanliness mission will also be implemented tomorrow (February 12) from 7.30 am to 10.30 am. All the citizens, businessmen and staff of different establishments should participate in the drive voluntarily.”

190 tones of garbage lifted

The AMC deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav said, “The cleanliness drive was launched in connection with the G20 delegation visit to the city through peoples participation. A total of 190 tonnes of garbage was lifted today. The garbage contractor Reddy Company has provided 300 ghanta gadis; 19 compactors; 10 tippers and 09 porcelains (JCB) to lift the garbage. The AMC’s sanitary staff, contractor’s staff, ward officers and sanitary inspectors were on their toes during the drive. The cleanliness drive was implemented on 78 roads of the city.”