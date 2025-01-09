Daylight kidnapping over financial dispute

Police unravel plot through dropped Mobile Phone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking daylight kidnapping, a 30-year-old jeweller from West Bengal was abducted in the City Chowk area, allegedly over a 7 lakh rupee gold transaction. The dramatic incident, which unfolded between 1 pm and 6 pm on Thursday, saw the police race against time to resolve the case after a key clue was discovered at the crime scene.

The victim had been involved in a gold transaction with a group of young men from Pachod six months ago. However, a dispute over the deal led him to cut ties with them. Since then, the Pachod men had been on the lookout for him. On Thursday afternoon, they finally tracked him down in the Rohilagalli area. After a violent struggle, they forcibly shoved him into a car and sped off, causing a commotion that quickly spread through the area.

The breakthrough: A dropped mobile phone

In the chaos, one of the kidnappers, identified as Rishikesh, dropped his mobile phone. Citizens quickly found the phone and handed it over to the City Chowk police. PI Nirmala Pardeshi and PSI Ajit Dagadkher were informed. Although the phone was locked, police managed to unlock it after receiving a call. Realizing that the phone had been traced, the kidnappers panicked, turned off their devices, and released the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police response: A frenzied search

Upon discovering Rishikesh’s phone, the police suspected the victim was connected to the crime. Efforts to contact his family went unanswered, further deepening the confusion. Senior police officials, including CP Pravin Pawar, DCP Nitin Bagate, and ACP Sampat Shinde, rushed to the scene. Investigating officers combed through footage and searched the Paithan Road area for clues. Meanwhile, Pachod police traced Rishikesh’s whereabouts, and by evening, it was confirmed that he was involved in the kidnapping plot. Shortly after, the kidnapped youth arrived at the Pachod police station.

A twist: Victim refuses to file complaint

Despite the intense police efforts, the victim refused to file a formal complaint that evening, opting instead to resolve the matter with the kidnappers. The City Chowk police have instructed all parties involved to report for further questioning on Friday. This incident has left the city shaken, with authorities working to uncover the full details of the case.