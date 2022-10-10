DC reviews new water supply scheme

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar reviewed the progress of new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 1680 crore today. The heads of various sections were present in the meeting. The discussion was held on construction of Jackwell, bridge, water reservoirs and encroachments delaying the project. The district collector has been assigned with the responsibility of removing encroachments coming in the work of laying main pipeline. The minutes of the meeting will be tabled in the High Court during the hearing.

It may be noted that the new water supply scheme has got included in AMRUT 2.0 Mission. Accordingly, the cost of project has increased from Rs 1,680 crore to Rs 2,714 crore. Above all, the Central Government has approved to it also, it is learnt.