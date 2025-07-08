DCB Biology Classes celebrate success of students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: DCB Biology Classes felicitated meritorious students of NEET 2025 in a programme held at Aryabhatta Auditorium, MGM Campus, recently.

Renowned for its consistent and successful guidance for NEET aspirants over the past three years, DCB Biology Classes has not only provided academic training but has also instilled self-confidence and clear direction among students.

Mrunal Mogal, Prachi Annadate, Shraddha Sable, Nikita Garad, Swapnil Rathod, Omkar Gade and Aniket Gade--who are former students and now future doctors were the chief guests.

Dr Mahesh Deshmukh, Director of DCB Biology Classes, and Prof Dhananjay Sondge joined the students in celebratory dancing.

Over 50 outstanding students who got admission into MBBS and BAMS courses were felicitated. They included Sumit Solunke, Gauri Lahoti, Varad Lahoti, Pawan Khillari, Gaurav Fandade, Syed Sameen, Abhijeet Jadhav, Eshwar Rathod, Rasika Salkar, Apeksha Bhatt, and Parmeshwar Shinde, among many others. Prof. Sondge and Dr Mahesh Deshmukh guided the participants.