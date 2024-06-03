DCP assures of strict action in second abortion racket case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After a second consecutive abortion racket was exposed in the city, the Cantonment police shockingly filed a complaint against the person, who performed the abortion and buried the foetus. It was also revealed that the Cantonment police had not properly informed their superiors about this on Monday. As a result, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nitin Bagate reprimanded the Cantonment police and ordered them to present all details of the investigation. The DCP also clarified that the complainant would also be treated as an accused to ensure a thorough investigation.

Earlier, Sunil Padulkar (29), residing in Padegaon, did not want a daughter, so he arranged a sex determination test through agent Dnyaneshwar Jadhav in Garkheda. Following this, he had an abortion performed by Adul’s BHMS doctor Dr. Shabana Ashpak Shah-Sayyed (44, resident of Ektanagar). He took the foetus and buried it in the Padegaon area. However, the foetus was male, but Dr. Sunil Rajput and Jadhav misled him into believing it was female, compelling him to go through with the abortion. This deception enraged Padulkar, leading to a violent clash between Padulkar and Jadhav’s henchmen in the Cidco N-1 area, thus exposing this second abortion racket. Despite taking the accused into custody, the responsibility of filing charges was evaded by the MIDC CIDCO police station. Furthermore, the officers at the Cantonment police station surprisingly released the accused involved in the case.

On the very first day, the newspaper raised serious questions about this entire racket. On Monday, DCP Bagate also expressed anger over the irresponsibility of the Cantonment police. The police inspector Rajendra Holkar of the Cantonment police station has been ordered to present detailed information about the investigation of the crime. Besides, Bagate clarified to the newspaper that the complainant in this case will also be made an accused.

The same Rajput was identified

The threads of the investigation by the Pundaliknagar police led to Dr. Sunil Rajput, who the Waluj police had previously arrested. However, he had not been found. Now, it has emerged that Sunil was the one who conducted the sex determination in Padulkar’s abortion case. Meanwhile, Dr. Shabana has been remanded to police custody until June 5 by the court. However, since the Cantonment police are reluctant to provide information, serious questions are being raised about their role.