DCP Ujjwala inaugurates IRC Women Empowerment Centre

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ujjwala Wankar inaugurated Women Empowerment Centre launched by Islamic Research Centre Education and Welfare Trust (IRCEWT) at Baijipura on Wednesday.

DCP Ujjwala Wankar said that women should not misuse their skills when they are independent. “The independence does not mean that they (women) should fight with parents, husband and in-law members and get separated from their families,” she said. She also interreacted with the girl students.

IRCEWT founder and president adv Faiz Syed said that the purpose of this set-up is to make women self-reliant. Nuzhat Khanam, Mohsina Syed and Nafeesa Begum gave information about how girl students within two months learned to stitch and were capable to work.

Kabeer Khan and Shabbir Ahmed conducted the proceedings of the programme. Tutor Zarina Shah, adv Sandesh Hange, adv Abdul Muqeet, Khwaja Aleemuddin and others were present.