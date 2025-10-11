DDUKK signs MoU with 2 companies

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Deendayal Upadhyay Kauchal Kendra (DDUKK) signed an MoU with two companies.

In this regard, a meeting was held in the Management Council Room under the chairmanship of Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, Bamu.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Kendra Director Dr Bharati Gawli and Dr Vishal Ushir were present. The MoU was signed with the companies- Team Plus H R Services Pvt Ltd and Automake Institute on behalf of both the institutions.

Students pursuing B Voc-Industrial Automation and Automobile Branches will benefit from this. Rohini Giri, Vishakha Mule, Pallavi Goswami, Satyashir Goswami, Dr Amogh Sambre and Gangadhar Bandewad from the companies were also present.