DDUKK signs MoU with 2 companies
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 11, 2025 20:40 IST2025-10-11T20:40:07+5:302025-10-11T20:40:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Deendayal Upadhyay Kauchal Kendra (DDUKK) signed an MoU with two companies.
In this regard, a meeting was held in the Management Council Room under the chairmanship of Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, Bamu.
Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Kendra Director Dr Bharati Gawli and Dr Vishal Ushir were present. The MoU was signed with the companies- Team Plus H R Services Pvt Ltd and Automake Institute on behalf of both the institutions.
Students pursuing B Voc-Industrial Automation and Automobile Branches will benefit from this. Rohini Giri, Vishakha Mule, Pallavi Goswami, Satyashir Goswami, Dr Amogh Sambre and Gangadhar Bandewad from the companies were also present.