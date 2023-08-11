Dead dog found in the valve chamber of MIDC's water tank

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In a shocking incident, a deceased dog was found in the valve chamber of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)'s water tank located at Cidco N1 on Friday. Upon discovery, MIDC officials promptly removed the deceased animal from the chamber.

The municipal corporation is responsible for supplying water to the Gunthewari areas of the city through tankers. These tankers are filled from the water tank situated at Cidco N1, which belongs to the MIDC. However, the incident involving the deceased dog occurred in the valve chamber of a pipeline beneath the water body. Rameshchandra Giri, the executive engineer, explained that the dog was found dead in a pipeline valve specifically used for controlling the release and shut-off of water. This incident is unrelated to the source of water supplied to the public.