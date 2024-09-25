Deadly potholes causing fear of fatal accidents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To reduce traffic congestion at Kamgar Chowk and Tiranga Chowk in Pandharpur, the Massia organisation, following continuous requests from entrepreneurs, in collaboration with the traffic department, installed plastic bollards and developed a service road at both junctions. However, the road is currently unusable due to the formation of large potholes. As a result, this directly impacts traffic flow on the main road.

The Ahmednagar Highway experiences constant vehicle traffic 24 hours a day. There is a heavy influx of vehicles transporting goods to and from Waluj and Ahmednagar throughout the day. Tiranga Chowk and Kamgar Chowk in Pandharpur are the only major routes to enter the industrial area. There is a significant risk of accidents at these locations, leading to traffic congestion. Due to frequent accidents and traffic jams, the industrial organisation MASSIA and the traffic branch took the initiative and the World Bank Project was initiated and plastic bollards were installed creating a service road at both the above sites. Initially, the road was in good condition, but potholes began to develop shortly after that. Currently, there are deadly potholes measuring four to five feet in length and a foot deep at these locations.

Fear of Fatal Accidents

The entrepreneur Rahul Mogale said, “To enter the industrial area from the Ahmednagar Highway, one has to take a right turn at both junctions. Heavy vehicles often travel on the service road, positioning themselves alongside other vehicles. Drivers turning towards the industrial area cannot gauge the approach of heavy vehicles from the left, increasing the likelihood of fatal accidents. Previously, in similar incidents, two workers lost their lives.”

Written request to the World Bank Project

The police inspector (traffic branch, Cidco) Sachin Ingole said, “ In light of the rising number of accidents, service roads were created at both locations. However, due to potholes, fewer vehicle operators are using the service road, prompting us to formally request the World Bank project to repair the roads at both junctions.”