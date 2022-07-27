Deam big but maintain medical profession ethics: Dr Gangakhedkar

Aurangabad, July 27:

“Completion of graduation is an important turn in one’s life. When one becomes a graduate, his first feeling is that he will work excellently as a professional. However one cannot maintain a balance between medical profession ethics and money. Dreaming big is not bad but one should maintain professional ethics while making efforts to fulfil it,” said Padmashri Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of the division of epidemiology and communicable diseases of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He was speaking at the 16th convocation ceremony of the MGM Institute of Health Sciences (MGM-IHS) held at Rukhmini Auditorium, MGM Campus, on Tuesday. A total of 693 students of various courses of MGM-IHS were awarded degrees during the convocation ceremony.

Mahatma Gandhi Mission Trust chancellor and chairman Kamalkishor Kadam, deputy chairman Dr P M Jadhav, secretary Dr Ankushrao Kadam, trustee Prataprao Borade, MGM-IHM vice chancellor Shashank Dalvi, Pro-VC Nitin Kadam, registrar Rajesh Goel, Management Council members Dr Prakash Doke, Dr Prabha Dasila, Dr Madhuri Yengade, Dr A G Shroff, Controller of examinations Parineeta Samant, deans Dr Rajendra Bohra, Dr G S Narshetti, deputy dean Dr Pravin Suryavanshi and others were present.

Kamakishor Kadam said that convocation is a day of fulfilling one’s dream. “Each student had taken tremendous efforts for the education and degree. In his introductory speech, Dr Shashank Dalvi said that MGM has 4,597 students while girls students' number is higher than boys. He said that currently, the impetus is being given to the research. A total of 15 students were honoured with gold and chancellor’s medals for their outstanding performance in the different courses,