Dean confused when asked about medicine stock

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Sanjay Rathod was confused when questioned on inadequate medicine stock by the state cooperation minister Dilip Walse Patil here on Friday. Walse Patil was in the city on Friday and bombarded several questions on Dr Rathod during a press conference. As the intensity of the questions was increasing, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad came to the rescue of Dr Rathod and clarified that there are two medicine centres in GMCH, but if the medicines not in the rate contract have to be brought from outside. Later, Walse Patil concluded the press conference within some time stating the reason for some work.

The people’s representatives are approaching the government hospitals due to some recent sensitive incidents in the field of medicine in the state. On Friday, Walse Patil along with MLC Satish Chavan visited GMCH. He discussed some issues with Dr Rathod in his cabin and later interacted with the newsmen. He accepted that there is a staff shortage in the government hospitals. Some departments have enormous workloads. The recent deaths were due to various reasons and in various departments and it will be too early to draw any conclusion, he said.

Dr Karad said, GMCH is in good condition with 1,200 beds. Daily around 4,000 patients are treated in OPD and IPD. However, the staff is inadequate and we will try to increase it soon.