Debt-ridden builder goes missing?

Aurangabad: In another major jolt to the police,

a city-based builder has been reported missing from the city since October 21. The builder Satish Madhavrao Rane (38, Ganeshnagar-Wankhedenagar) left a suicide note mentioning the names of two city lawyers before going missing. Meanwhile, the builder's relatives have complained to the Begumpura police station.

Police sources said,” Rane stepped out of his home on October 21 at 7 pm, saying his wife that he is going for some work. When he did not return home, the relatives searched for him but in vain. The relatives lodged a police complaint and head constable P D Mote is investigating the case.

According to the sources, “During the investigation, the police came to know that his financial ups and downs. The cops also found a suicide note in the house and the office. The names of two lawyers are mentioned in it. Meanwhile, the police have started the investigation to find out the connection between the missing builder and the lawyers.”

Around two months ago, one city builder Dilip Agraharkar committed suicide owing to harassment and financial issues at his residence. Hence the second incident of a builder created a sensation in the city and poses a challenge to the police.

Boxxxxxxxx

Appeal to contact police

The height of Rane is 5 feet and is wheatish in colour with a round face and medium build. He is wearing a blue shirt and black pant and is having a beard. He could speak Marathi, Hindi and English. Hence if anybody comes across a person with these features, they should contact the police on telephone number 0240-2240562, said the police.