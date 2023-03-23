Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year-old debt-ridden farmer from Vanjola village in Sillod tehsil committed suicide by consuming insecticide on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Gokul Pardeshi.

According to details, Prakash Pardesh had taken a loan from a private bank. He was upset as he was unable to repay it due to the low production of crops. He left home on his two-wheeler at 9 am on Wednesday by telling the family members that he was going to Pahur. His dead body was found at Wadi Phata on Sillod-Bharadi road at 10 pm on Wednesday.

His body was shifted to the sub-district hospital of Sillod. His motorcycle was also parked at the spot of the incident.

The medical superintendent of the hospital said that the preliminary report indicates that the farmer had consumed insecticide. A case of accidental death was registered at Sillod Rural Police Station.