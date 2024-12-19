Dec 15 turns out to be coldest day in winter season

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: December 15, has turned out to be the 'coldest day' of this winter. The minimum temperature dropped for the second time after November 29. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The atmosphere was cold from dawn to 8 am. The cold has not subsided even after sunrise. There was a blanket of fog over the city and surrounding areas.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air was 45 percent. The maximum temperature was 30.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday and the minimum temperature was 9.7 degrees Celsius. The cold was felt in the morning. The atmosphere has been cold since last week and due to the increase in cold, citizens have brought warm clothes. Srinivas Aundhkar (Weather Expert) said that the cold would be felt until next week. “After that, the cold will gradually decrease. The weather will be the same as it is today for the next few more days,” he added.

Prediction of cold weather for coming days?

The local weather centre has predicted that the cold would decrease slightly by December 21. The date-wise temperature drop in eight days is as follows;

Date-------------temp degrees Celsius

--December 12: 12 degrees Celsius

--December 13 : 12.6

--December 14: 10.6

--December 15: 8.8

--December 16: 9.6

--December 17: 10

--December 18: 11

--December 19: 9.7

--Why is it so cold this year?

The formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has increased the cold this winter.

--A layer of ice on sugarcane leaves

A light layer of ice was seen spreading over the Rabi season crops in some districts of Marathwada.

--Gram, wheat to grow vigorously

Agricultural experts believe that the cold weather will increase the production of gram, wheat and other crops in the Rabi season.

-- Plight of animals

Animals are suffering due to cold. Farmers are taking measures to protect their pets from cold.