Deccan Odyssey to arrive in city today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra's iconic luxury train Deccan Odyssey will be arriving in the city at the local railway station tomorrow (on Friday) at 1.30 pm. The last trip of the train to the city was on March 16, 2020.

It may be noted that the train service was halted due to the pandemic situation. Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) inaugurated the newly refurbished Deccan Odyssey on September 21, 2023.

The train is arriving in the city with 20 foreign passengers on board on October 6 at 1.30 pm. The tourists after getting down will proceed to see Daulatabad Fort and Ellora Caves.

Dilip Khanderai and his team will accord a traditional warm welcome to the tourists de-boarding the train in the afternoon.

It may be noted that the train offers five-star service and a unique, royal taste of India to the tourists. It has a gym, parlour and spa facilities on wheels, apart from serving mouth-watering cuisines in the mobile restaurant.