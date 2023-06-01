Deceased soldier’s parents unaware of his death

Lokmat News Network

Missing solder Ravindra Patil died and his wife Chhaya was receiving a pension after his death. However, his parents were unaware or kept unaware of his death. His father Bhagwat Patil and his mother had initiated a hunger strike at the district collectorate demanding to solve the mystery. union Minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad after knowing the fact, went to the spot and assured the parents that he will look into the matter. When he went to New Delhi, he contacted the MoS for defense Ajay Bhat and informed him about Ravindra Patil and his parents initiating a hunger strike. He came to know that Ravindra, who was missing for the past seven years was dead. His wife was taking a pension after his death on November 24, 2022.

Ravindra was a native of Malegaon Pimpri in Soyegaon tehsil. He was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. His parents were unaware of his whereabouts for the past 13 years. They were hoping that he will come during the vacation, but he did not come. They contacted the defense department but did not get any information.