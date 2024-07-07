Deceptive schemes introduced to hide sins of stealing party symbol: Uddhav Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinjagar:

“The current Government that came to power in the State by splitting Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP. They committed the sin of stealing party symbols. To hide this sin, schemes like Majhi Ladaki Bahin Yojana, power waiver for farmers have been introduced. The schemes are fraudulent and will only exist until assembly elections,” said Uddhav Thacker, the head of UBT Shiv Sena.

He was speaking in a ‘Shivsankalp’convention organised in Beed bypass area of the city on Sunday for office-bearers and sarpanch of the party in view of the defeat of the candidate in the recent last Lok Sabha election at Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

The convention began with slogans like 'Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivarai, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray Zindabad, Uddhav Thackeray Zindabad'.

Uddhav Thackeray said he is unhappy that despite the district being a stronghold of UBT, the party’s candidate was defeated in the LS Constituency.

“I came here to tell Mindhe (Chief Minister Shinde) who is in illusion because of the victory that my party will win all seats in the assembly elections of the district,” he said.

Thackery said that even if, his party lost in the Lok Sabha elections, but did not lose the courage to fight.

“After three months, there is an assembly election. This is the battle for the identity of the existence in the State. We will have to contest the upcoming election by taking an oath that we will not allow Maharashtra to become a State of helpless and traitors,” he said.

Criticising various schemes of the Government, Thackeray said that it announced various schemes including Ladaki Bahin, and electricity bill waivers for farmers to attract voters, but, these schemes are fraudulent.

“The schemes were announced to hide the sin of making splits the party. The government should give farmers electricity during the day and waive their arrears of electricity bill,” he demanded.

Opposition leader to State Legislative Council Ambdas Danve, Chandrakant Khaire, Shiv Sen leader Jyoti Thackeray and Laxman Wadle also spoke.

“Due to Khaire's defeat in the Aurangabad LS Constituency election, the party leaders should go to each voter and ask them, what we did wrong, and what sin we committed for this defeat. he said while instructing the leaders to ask the questions to voters.

He criticised the Government by saying the city was renamed two years ago, but the name of the Constituency and the airport was not changed yet.