Decision for rural schools reopening to be taken today

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

The Task Force (TF) will take a decision in the meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 24 about the reopening of the schools in rural areas.

It may be noted that teachers, parents and schools demanded the schools reopening across the State on the basis of Covid patients strength.

Following this, the State Government granted permission for conducting offline classes, but, the local administration was given the power to take the final decision taking into pandemic virus situation.

The Education Department of Zilla Parishad sought permission from the DDMA for schools restarting from standard first to 12th. Education officer M K Deshmukh said that the district collector will chair the meeting of the DDMA Task Force to be held on Monday.

The district has 4,602 schools and colleges which classes from first to 12th standards. Of them, 3,629 are in the rural area. Around 169 villages out of 1346 have Covid patients. The pandemic virus has entered mostly villages and hamlets which are mostly near Aurangabad and Gangapur tehsil.

A total of 1127 villages are Covid free. All eyes of students, parents and teachers are towards what the decision TF takes.

The administrator has granted permission to hold offline classes from January 24 for the students of SSC and HSC who have taken at least one dose. Officers of the education department visited the colleges and schools to ensure that the educational institutes follow all pandemic virus.

Tehsil-wise number of schools and students are as follows;

Aurangabad-598 schools (1,09,005 students),

Gangapur-527 (1,17,240)

Kannad-473 (85,927)

Khuldabad-194 (34,375)

Paithan-425 (79,840)

Phulambri-298 (36,709)

Sillod-517 (93,059)

Soyegaon-144 (25,089)

Vaijapur-451 (64,230)

Total---3,629-----6,45,474