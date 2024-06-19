Decision to contest polls to be taken after survey of Constituencies: Jarange Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange announced on Wednesday that if the Maratha community does not get a reservation, he would contest assembly elections only after the survey of 288 Assembly Constituencies in the state.

He said the agitation being staged by OBC leader Laxman Hake had Government backing.

Manoj Jarange said he did the first survey of 127 Assembly Constituencies of the State.

“I will not contest the election. But, I will decide whether to field independent candidates or launch a party and field its candidates. If required, Muslim, Marathi, Dalit and Lingayat communities will be brought together before contesting the election. I will visit all the Constituencies,” he said.

The Maratha reservation activist also announced that the second survey would be carried out in the remaining Constituencies.

He said that he did not give time to the Government, in fact, it had sought time to make a decision.

“There is no objective to enter politics, but the government is pushing us into politics. Our stand is that injustice is not done to any society. Other communities are also trying to join us,” he added.

Peace Rally in Marathwada

A peace awareness (Shantata Janjagruti) rally will be held in every district of Marathwada from July 6.

It will be organised in Hingoli on July 6 followed by Parbhani (July 7), Nanded (July 8), Latur (July 9), Dharashiv (July 10), Beed (July 11), Jalna (July 12) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (July 13).

OBC agitation Govt supported

Manoj Jarange criticised the agitation of OBC leader Laxman Hake. Jarange alleged that the OBC agitation was backed by the government. He said that he would not withdraw until the reservation was announced.

Jarangeurged youths not to commit suicide for reservation. “Being a democracy in the country, everyone has the right to protest. They are raising their demands. I am firm on the demands of my community. I am not saying anything to the protestors, I am not against Hake's protest. I will not give its answer,” he asserted. However, Jarange alleged that this was being done with the backing of the government.