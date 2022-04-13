Decision to give approval to the taxi service

Aurangabad, April 13:

The taxi services of two companies operating illegally in the city will be given official status. Following the decision in the regional transport committee meeting, the companies providing these services were asked to submit proposals within 30 days, the regional transport office said.

The decision to allow this taxi service was taken at a recent meeting of the regional transport committee held in the city. Accordingly, these companies have been initially given a temporary 30-day license by the RTO. Within these 30 days, both the companies will have to file documents for their services. Information has been sought on the number of taxis, training of the drivers and the company's policy regarding passenger fares. Both the companies will be given regular licenses only after completing all the documentation within a month.