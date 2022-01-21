Decision to start rural schools on Monday

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

A discussion was held with the chief executive officer on Friday regarding opening of schools in the district. It has been decided to take the decision after discussion in the meeting of the district task force. The necessary instructions will be given to the schools on Monday afternoon, said education officer MK Deshmukh.

Out of 1347 villages in the district, the first dose of vaccination was 100 percent completed in 133 villages. The third wave has so far reached corona in 169 villages and the worst affected villages and hamlets are in Aurangabad and Gangapur tehsils. Also, 1,127 villages still have no covid patients. The offline education in schools in these villages can start after the decision of the district administration. The terms and conditions will be known after the decision of the task force meeting. Teachers, parents and students are awaiting the decision of the task force.