Declaration of G20 delegation visit after assessment

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The international women's delegation is expected to visit Aurangabad for two days as a part of the G20 summit in February. Meanwhile, the district administration today clarified that the final dates of the visit will be declared after reviewing the preparations made by us by the Central Assessment Team in January.

Earlier, the tentative dates of the delegation’s visit were February 13 and 14. Recently new dates February 25 and 26 have come up. Meanwhile, the central team will comprise key officers from the union Ministry of External Affairs and they are going to visit from January 18 to 20. It may be noted that hundreds of women members as a part of the delegation will be visiting the last week of February.

The central team will review arrangements regarding accommodation, transportation and other preparations done by the administration. If the central team get satisfied then the final date of the G20 delegation visit will be declared by them.

Meanwhile, as a part of preparations, the administration through participation started displaying hoardings in different parts of the city to welcome G20 summit delegates. The digital boards of the Smart City Office also mention the delegation’s visit. The inspiring paintings on the walls of the city are catching the attention and the task is underway. The beautification works and the construction of dividers are underway. The state government has released Rs 50 crore to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the preparations. Besides, the three-day Ajanta-Ellora festival is also going to be held in February. One day of the festival will be for the delegation. It is learnt that 500 members are expected to visit as a part of the delegation.

Preparations on war-footing

The district collector A K Pandey said that the Central Team is expected to visit the city in the third week of January. They will review all the arrangements. After their visit, the final visit date of the delegation will be announced. Meanwhile, the administration is making all the preparations on a war-footing basis, he stressed.