Declare holiday or few hours to factory employees on May 13

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The labour commissionerate has hinted at taking action against factory and company-owners if they fail to declare leave or give 2-3 hours to the contractual or regular staff on the voting day (May 13). This will be treated as a paid holiday for the factory workers.

The office also instructed the management to felicitate workers for casting their votes. A vigilance cell has been established at the office of the assistant labour commissioner. The order stated that if the factory units could not declare a holiday due to technical reasons then the management should grant at least 2-3 hours so that they could cast their votes on the day. If the office receives any complaint then stringent action would be initiated.

It may be noted that the fourth phase of LS polls will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar and Shirdi on May 13.

There are a large number of workers in Waluj industrial estate, therefore, the founder president of New Panther Kamgar Sena Anil Jabhade submitted a memorandum to the deputy labour commissioner and urged him to direct factories to declare holiday. The unit president of Panther Power Kamgar Sanghatna Siddharth Paithane also tabled the same demand.