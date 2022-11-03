Declare wet drought in Aurangabad district

MLC Satish Chavan demands to chief minister Eknath Shinde

Aurangabad:

The Kharif crops in the district have been badly affected by the returning rains and the farmers have suffered huge losses. MLC Satish Chavan through a memorandum has demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should declare wet drought in the district.

In a statement released on Thursday, Chavan said that for the last three-four years, Marathwada has been continuously facing heavy rains. This year too Marathwada has been hit by returning rains and crops on 19 lakh hectares of the Marathwada division have been affected. This year, Kharif crops on 6.71 lakh hectares were sown in Aurangabad district. But due to the heavy rains in the last two months, crops on 4.93 lakh hectares of the district have been damaged. Crops like cotton, maize, Soybean, Tur, moong have been washed away. The panchnama of the damaged crops have not been completed in the district. The farmers are caught in a huge financial crisis and are in dire need of help from the government. Hence the State government should declare wet drought on priority.