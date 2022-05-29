Dedication of Bhaktambar paintings

Aurangabad, May 29:

Dedication of the picture of 48 Bhaktambar Stotra composed by Acharya Mantungji was recently held at the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple Rajabazar in the memory of late Babanlaji Uttamchand Patni by Patni and Umapurwala family.

A panchamrit abhishek of Bhagwan Shantinath was performed in the morning.

Acharya Devanandiji Maharaj gave blessings and informed the devotees about the importance of Bhaktambar Stotra in Jainism. In Bhaktambar Chitra, 48 poems have been included with full meaning and picture. Panchayat secretary Ashok Ajmera, Shripal Lohade, Dr Aruna Kala, Sumanbai Patni, Narendra Ajmera and others were present.