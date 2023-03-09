Deduct Rs 10K each as cost from salaries of 12 civic officers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh has today expressed its displeasure over the failure of the civic authorities in implementing the High Court’s order and not removing encroachments from different sectors of Cidco. The bench underlined that despite giving several orders and chances there seems to be no improvement. Hence the bench ordered the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to deduct a ‘cost’ of Rs 10,000 each from the salary of 12 civic officials and deposit it in the court. These officers were responsible for removing encroachments from Cidco’s N-1 to N-12 sectors and Connaught Place. In future, if the High Court order is not implemented then the CSMC municipal commissioner will be held responsible for it, stated the order.

Meanwhile, the bench also ordered the CSMC to submit the report stating the present condition of the Hawkers Zones demarcated by the previous Cidco administration, in the next hearing. The CSMC has also been asked to submit the action taken report to implement the High Court’s order in the next hearing. The next hearing upon public interest litigation (PIL) will be held on March 29.

Meanwhile, the amicus curiae (court’s friend) Adv Abhay Ostwal submitted around 275 photographs highlighting encroachments in the N-12 sector of Cidco before the bench. The court gave the above strict order when it observed that things remained unchanged despite releasing orders and instructions many times to the officers concerned, collecting ‘cost’, and appointing special officers in each ward office.

Adv Siddheshwar Thombre suggested the appointment of a high-level officer equal to the ranking of a divisional commissioner on the officers who have been given the responsibility of removing encroachments.

Meanwhile, Adv Uday Bopshetty brought to the notice of the High Court that the Hawkers Zones and Parking Zones demarcated in Cidco sectors by the past administration while handing over to the municipal corporation are missing. Adding to the woes, pedestrians have to face inconvenience while walking due to encroachment on footpaths and roads by movable and immovable encroachers (like kiosks, and handcarts) in Cidco areas.

Adv Anil Bajaj submitted Cidco’s original plans mentioning facilities in different neighbourhoods of Cidco.

Violation of the basic right to live with dignity

The amicus curiae gave a reference to an order of the Supreme Court which stated that the encroachments are pushing the common man to face inconvenience. It is a violation of their basic right to live with dignity. Non-initiative of action against encroachers by officers amounts to cheating the public. The encroachment creates threats to the lives and security of the people.