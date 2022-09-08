Deepali Bhatade passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 8, 2022 08:00 PM 2022-09-08T20:00:02+5:30 2022-09-08T20:00:02+5:30
Deepali Bhatade (50), a resident of Cidco Waluj Mahanagar passed away on Thursday morning. She is wife of industrialist Sanjay Bhatade. The last rites were performed on Mohotadevi Crematorium in Bajajnagar in the afternoon. She is survived by husband, two sons and two daughters.