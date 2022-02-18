Defaulting farm houses, resorts on radar

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17:

The revenue department has directed the farm houses and resorts in Daulatabad and Abdimandi area to clear the pending dues of various taxes within two days otherwise the department will seal their establishments.

Taxes of farmhouse, resort, authorized, unauthorized, non-agriculture and users are pending. As per the directives of the district collector and under the guidance of sub-divisional officer and additional tehsildar, announcement will be made on loud-speaker in this area. The evaders are warned that the properties will be sealed if the taxes are not cleared within two days.

There are 76 farmhouses, hotels and resorts, of which only eight property holders have paid the taxes. Hence, the remaining properties holders have been served the notices, informed talathi S M Muley.