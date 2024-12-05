Defunct ATMs of BoM disappoint customers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The loyal customers of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) complained of facing severe inconvenience due to the non-functioning of the bank’s three ATM centres at Roshan Gate, Chauraha-Kirana Chawadi and Bajrang Chowk. This is annoying the bank’s genuine customers, they stressed.

One customer on condition of anonymity (resident of Shah Bazaar) shared that he got a new ATM card after the old one expired. Hence to regenerate the new pin for the new ATM card, he visited BoM’s three ATM centres at Roshan Gate, Chauraha (near Kirana Chawadi) and Bajrang Chowk. All these ATMs are located next to the branches of the BoM.

Another customer added, “At Roshan Gate, there is no display notice alerting the visitors that the ATM is out of service. He completed the process and when tried to create a new PIN for the ATM, the machine window flashed that it was out of service. When brought to the notice of the Roshan Gate branch staff they said that they were aware of it and had even told the branch manager about it. It's a technical snag, therefore, he told me to wait for a few more days.”

The shutter of the ATM centre at Kirana Chawadi was down. At Bajrang Chowk, there was a handwritten note pasted on the outer glass entrance gate of the ATM Centre stating that the machine was not working. Hence in the days when petrol prices were going high, the fruitless visits to these three ATMs proved to waste of time, energy and money (in the form of fuel), explained the customers.