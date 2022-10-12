Degree of Afghani girl student cancelled

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University cancelled the B Sc degree of Afghani girl Kakar Fatema Noor Mohammed.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Ganesh Manza directed to cancel the admission of the third-year of student of B Sc Computer Science who was declared failed in the first and second years.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole issued directives to probe the matter through a retired judge. The enquiry of her college principal and the then concerned officers of the university will be done. She was a student of Maulana Azad College.

Mohammed Isa Mohammed Yasin made a complaint while Vidyarthi Sena’s Dr Tukaram Saraf pursued the matter with the university.

The university sought the clarification of Maulana Azad College principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui and the student Kakar Fatema Noor Mohammed. When their clarifications were found unsatisfactory, BoEE director Dr Manza directed Maulana Azad College to cancel the admission of third-year of the Afghani student.

She was declared passed in 15 subjects, from the first semester to six semesters in one examination session. So, the university administration directed to examine the answer books of the students through experts.

A meeting of the BoEE was held. In the meeting, it was decided to cancel the degree of foreign student Kakar Fatema and conduct enquiry of Maulana Azad College Principal and the then university officers responsible for it