Delay in crematorium development disappoints Satara residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the Smart City Project, the municipal corporation began the work to well-equip the crematorium in Satara, but only the platforms (raised plinths) have been constructed so far. The remaining work is going on at a very slow pace.

A budget of Rs 2 crore was allocated for the Ahilyadevi Holkar Vaikunthdham, and it was promised that this would be the first crematorium to be developed under the fund. However, the work is currently stalled, and the surrounding area is not being cleaned either. It is an expectation that the crematorium's premises should be well-maintained, and beautiful, and provide a space for relatives attending last rites to wait comfortably until the rituals are complete. Both the Satara and Deolai crematoriums are expected to undergo development, but the pace of the work remains extremely slow.

Many people are compelled to go elsewhere for the last rites of their loved ones because this crematorium is not well-maintained. It has been promised that the facilities will include eight sheds, accommodation for the caretaker, a drinking water tank, seating arrangements, a garden, parking, lighting, and a proper sanitation facility. However, the crucial question remains when will all these facilities actually be completed?

Proposal submitted for funding

“A proposal for an additional Rs 1 crore has been sent in this year's budget for the development of the crematoriums in Deolai and Satara. Once the funding is received, the work will gain momentum and will be completed at the earliest," said the ward’s deputy engineer Sanjay Kombade.