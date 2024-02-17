Delay in laying of pipeline on Jalna Road irks business fraternity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A delegation of businessmen and traders, running establishments on Jalna Road, has submitted a memorandum to the municipal commissioner and urge him to speed up the works as the delay in laying of water pipelines is posing severe inconvenience to them and causing congestion in traffic on the city’s one of the busiest roads.

They brought to his notice that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) spent Rs 50 crore on undertaking development and facelifting works in December 2022 - prior to the arrival of G20 Summit delegates in the city.

The delegation of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) led by Santosh Kawle stated that the footpath of the Jalna Road is being damaged for want of laying the pipeline. The spreading of waste on the side of the road has narrowed the passing way on one side of Jalna Road. Hence the vehicles are facing problems, apart from

businessmen and shopkeepers of Jalna Road for the last eight days. The paving blocks on the footpath are being damaged with JCB. After laying the pipeline the contractor will disappear then who will fix the new paving blocks on the footpath. Presently several minor and major accidents are taking place due to ongoing work. The contractor is not taking any security measures.

Hence the delegation urged the civic chief to speed up the works and minimise their inconvenience as soon as possible.