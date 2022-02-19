Delay in operation of battery-operated buses disappoint tourists at Ellora

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Feb 19:

The tourist places and heritage sites got re-opened with Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) from February 2. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), however, allowed entry into any monument through online tickets only.

It has been observed that to get rid of the e-procedure, the domestic tourists, as well as localites, are avoiding stepping out of their homes as not all are mobile-savvy. Meanwhile, the drop in tourists at world heritage Ellora Caves is delaying the

launch of battery-operated buses as according to the contractor it is not the right time to undertake test trial and introduce the service for a minimum number of tourists!

According to reliable sources, " The circle office was planning to launch the service from February. However, the local agency (contractor) providing the e-buses is hesitant as it does not want to take any financial risk. The agency wants the

situation to normalise and when the ASI will start selling entry tickets across the counter and the rush of tourists increases at Ellora Caves, he would launch the bus services. Maximum visitors are not comfortable in operating the mobile

phones."

The superintending archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Milind Kumar Chauley said, " As per our headquarters instructions, the circle is abiding by the orders of the DDMA headed by the district collector. Our plan was to start the battery-operated buses from the end of February, but things are not moving as per plan due to reasons. Meanwhile, we have issued a letter to the agency reminding him to gear up to launch the bus service for the tourists."

It may be noted that the ASI has invited expression of interest (EoI) during November and the agency was shortlisted in December 2021. The agency will be introducing 15 non-AC and five AC buses. The total distance from Cave No 1 to 34 is 2.5 km. The battery-operated buses cause zero pollution. Hence the ASI's aim is to protect the Ellora Caves from the growing threat of pollution (air and sound) and encourage the visitors to explore the whole cave complex at their convenience, that too, at affordable charges. It will also save energy, waste of time and help enjoy the site, claimed ASI officials.

The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) president Jaswant Singh underlined," The tourism associates and dependents heaved a sigh of relief when the tourist places and monuments got re-opened. The restriction of the online

ticket is discouraging people from visiting any monument. It is my earnest appeal to the DDMA and the district collector to review the situation and allow the selling of entry tickets manually at all ticketed monuments. Touchwood, the positivity

rate is also low. The decision would help increase the flow of tourists and also encourage people to step out of their homes and also experience battery-operated bus at Ellora Caves as early as possible."

The district collector Sunil Chavan pointed out, " The discussion in this regard is underway at the chief minister and the tourism minister levels. I also had interaction with the tourism minister during his recent visits. The DDMA will soon conduct a meeting to review the situation and it will take an appropriate decision (regarding online tickets) in the interest of tourism."