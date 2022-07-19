Delay in results causing unrest amongst CBSE 10, 12 aspirants

Aurangabad, July 19:

Believe it or not, the students are impatiently waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board examination, so that they can visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in and log in with their school code, roll number, date of birth and download mark sheets for the past many weeks. The unrest is growing amongst the students over the delay in declaring the results by CBSE.

Owing to the pandemic situation, the board had split the academic year 2021-22 into two terms. The first term (term1) examinations were conducted in November-December and the second term (term 2) in April-June. The result of term 1 was announced on March 19 for Class 12 and March 11 for Class 10. It may be noted that Class 10th term 2 exams were conducted from April 26, 2022, to May 24 while the term 2 exams for Class 12 were held between April 26 and June 15, 2022.

According to a displeased parent (on condition of anonymity), " We had welcomed the decision of the board when it conducted the examinations in two terms (of Class 10th and Class 12th), but the delay in declaring results is making us intolerant. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted the board exam for Class 10 and Class 12 in one term during March and April at the home centres and also declared results on June 8 (Class 12) and June 17 (Class 10). Adding to the woes, the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISCE) also declared its Class 10 board exam results on Monday. The results should be declared immediately.”

Break in the trend of distributing sweets

According to a student (who politely refused to come on record)," The results of Class 12th is yet to be ought. They managed to take JEE (Mains) and NEET as well. Every year, the CBSE is known for declaring its results ahead of other boards. However, for the first time, the results from their side are being delayed by a month due to reasons better known to the CBSE officials. Every year, CBSE students would set a trend of distributing sweets to share their success before the results of the state board and other boards.”

Shall we believe rumours!

Principal of Nath Valley School, Dr Ranjit Dass said,” Indeed there is growing unrest amongst students of Class 10th and Class 12th. They are on verge of losing their temperament and are very much curious to know their results. We are unaware of when will the CBSE going to declare the results. There is no official correspondence or communication. We are worried about the university admissions of the students. Earlier, there was a rumour that the results are going to be declared between July 10 and 15, now another rumour is that the results would be announced by July end. Mind well, there is nothing official.”

According to reliable sources, CBSE is likely to declare results of Class 10th and Class 12th term 2 board exams along with final results combining marks of term 1 and term 2, soon. The board is planning to issue a single mark sheet. A senior board official had earlier this month claimed the CBSE results will be announced by July end. The students will get prior information regarding results date and time on the board website and on social media. Meanwhile, the students were worried about University registration, thanks to University Grants Commission (UGC), as it had alerted all the universities not to end the admissions before the CBSE results.”