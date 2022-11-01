Delay in resuming A'bad-Hyd flight service disappoints travellers

According to sources, the flight which was operated from the city is nowadays operated in other parts of the country.

It may be noted that after the end of the two-year-long pandemic situation, FlyBig introduced Hyderabad-Aurangabad-Hyderabad during morning hours from June 1. The flight enabled the passengers from the city and region to return the same day evening from Hyderabad. However, the service was suddenly halted in August for one and a half months. However, the service is yet to resume even after the end of October. According to sources, the flight of Aurangabad is being operated on rotation in Kolkata, Guwahati, Agartala and Patna.

When contacted the FlyBig officials, they claimed that the service has not been closed down. It was withdrawn temporarily. The office of airlines and another set-up still exist at the Chikalthana Airport. The service will resume from the city soon.

Pune flight?

The FlyBig officials at the inauguration of service had announced that the airlines after Aurangabad to Hyderabad will connect the city with Pune, Bengaluru and Tirupati destinations as well soon. Presently, the absence of the flight to Pune enforces passengers to travel by bus or train. Hence they urged to reduce the wait and start the Aurangabad-Pune flight.