Delayed wedding season due to Adhik Masa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The celestial influence of adhik masa has cast its impact on this year's festive calendar, causing a delay in all celebrations from Ganeshotsav to Diwali. Notably, the wedding season will commence three weeks later than the previous year.

The elongation of muhurat due to adhik masa

The current Hindu year comprises 13 months, attributing to adhik masa, and has consequently affected wedding ceremonies. The wedding season is set to kick off around three weeks later, commencing from November 27.

Notable marriage dates from November 27 onwards:

November 27, 28, 29

December 6, 7, 8, 15, 17, 20, 21, 25, 26, 31

January (2024) 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 17, 22, 27, 28, 30, 31

February 1, 2, 4, 6, 12, 13, 17, 18, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29

March 3, 4, 6, 16, 17, 26, 27, 30

April 1, 3, 4, 5, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 28

May 1, 2

June 29, 30

July 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

Notably, there is no Muhurta available from May 3 to June 28, impacting the traditional wedding season, which typically sees a high number of ceremonies taking place in May.

The marriage season is slated to commence from November 27, gaining momentum post-Diwali. Out of the 66 wedding dates, 44 are considered auspicious occasions. Renowned astrologer Praveen Kulkarni said that the unique celestial configuration of Jupiter and Venus this year is influencing the timing of weddings.