Delegation from Liebherr company visits MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation from Liebherr Appliances Pvt Ltd visited Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University on Tuesday.

The delegation comprises Managing Director Obererlacher Thomas, Ganesh Phirke, Aseem Amir and Dinesh Kataria.

From MGM University, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Dr Sudhir Ghawane, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr H H Shinde, Director Dr Raneet Kishore, Director Parminder Kaur Dhingra, Director Dr Annasaheb Khemnar, Dr Bhakti Banvaskar Deshmukh, teachers and other were present.

MGM University and Liebherr Appliances signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) a few months ago. As part of this agreement, a delegation from Liebherr visited the university to discuss various topics of mutual interest.

The two institutions are jointly working on special projects, with ongoing research being conducted at MGM University. Faculty members, researchers, students, and other stakeholders from the university are actively engaged in these initiatives.